The US Air Force (USAF) conducted a live-warhead test of the developmental Extended Range Attack Munition (ERAM) on 21 January, just 16 months after launching the programme.

“The event, which met all primary objectives including a full warhead detonation, gathered critical data to mature a new, cost-effective, long-range strike capability,” the USAF says. The test was conducted from Eglin AFB in Florida.

“ERAM is a next-generation, air-launched cruise missile designed to provide affordable mass to the fight,” the service notes. “It delivers a precision-guided, stand-off capability against high-value fixed targets, meeting a critical operational need by providing a long-range, cost-effective strike capability that can be rapidly producible in large numbers to bolster US deterrence.”

“Moving from a contract to a live-fire demonstration in under two years proves we can deliver lethal, cost-effective capability at the speed of relevance,” says Brigadier General Robert Lyons III, portfolio acquisition executive for weapons.

Developed by US contractors CoAspire and Zone 5 Technologies, the ERAM design has already attracted interest from potential future customers including Ukraine.