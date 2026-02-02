Israel wants to modernise its attack helicopter fleet via an order for 30 Boeing AH-64E Apaches, the US Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) has disclosed.

Outlined on 30 January as worth a potential $3.8 billion, the prospective Foreign Military Sales (FMS) deal “will enhance Israel’s capability to meet current and future threats by improving its ability to defend borders, vital infrastructure, and population centres”, the DSCA says.

Israel currently operates a 48-strong Apache fleet, spilt between D- and older A-model examples. Aviation analytics company Cirium records its air force’s 22 AH-64Ds as being between 13 and 20 years old, with the remaining 26 As aged from 35 to 39 years.

“The United States is committed to the security of Israel, and it is vital to US national interests to assist Israel to develop and maintain a strong and ready self-defence capability,” the DSCA says.

Meanwhile, the US State Department also has approved a potential deal to supply Israel with an undisclosed number of additional AW119Kx rotorcraft from Leonardo Helicopters USA.

Cirium data shows that the Israeli air force currently has 11 of the single-engined type in operation, from a 12-aircraft order. These are employed in the training role and flown from Hatzerim air base.

If completed, a follow-on order would boost the value of the originally $78.2 million FMS deal – also covering support services and spare parts – to around $150 million, the DSCA says. It describes the additional rotorcraft as to be employed in a light utility helicopter role.