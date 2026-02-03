Israeli firm Bird Aerosystems has secured a contract to provide self-defence equipment for a helicopter upgrade in the Asia-Pacific.

The company says it will provide its SPREOS DIRCM (directed infrared countermeasures) to an unspecified customer, under a contract valued in the “tens-of-millions-of-dollars”.

“The contract was awarded as part of an international tender to protect the helicopter platform,” says Bird.

“Under the agreement, Bird Aerosystems will cooperate strategically with a leading local defence company, including a comprehensive transfer of knowledge and local production of a localized DIRCM configuration.”

It adds that dozens of SPREOS units will be supplied to the programme’s prime contractor.

“The programme supports the ongoing modernization of national helicopters and positions SPREOS DIRCM as a preferred protection solution for one of the world’s most widely deployed and operationally critical helicopter platforms,” says Bird.

Bird’s website indicates that a key platform for the SPREOS DIRCM system is the Russian Helicopters Mi-17, a widely operated type.

Cirium, an aviation analytics company, indicates that there are 361 Mi-17s in service in the Asia-Pacific, with the Indian air force the largest single operator with 183 examples. India’s border force also operates 14.

India is known to be upgrading its air force’s Mi-17s. In April 2025 it signed a INR22 billion ($265 million) contract with Bharat Electronics for helicopter self-protection systems including a new radar warning receiver, missile approach warning system, and countermeasure dispensing system.

Moreover, the Indian government demands significant technology transfer for major international defence acquisitions.