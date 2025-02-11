India’s Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) programme, which is being helmed by the Bengaluru based Aeronautical Development Agency, is now gathering momentum, with the completion of a full-scale engineering demonstrator.

A 1:1 scale model of the AMCA design is on display at this weeks Aero India show in Bengaluru. The mock-up features an internal weapons bay, complete with a sample selection of compatible weapons produced indigenously by India. These include the Astra beyond visual range air-to-air missile, TARA 250 glide bomb and Smart Anti-Airfield Weapon.

The ADA reveals the AMCA fighter will boast a weapons payload of 1,500kg (3300lb) internally and 6,500kg externally.

A full-scale model of India's Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft design was on display at Aero India in Bengaluru on 10 February

AMCA is India’s most ambitious combat aircraft development effort. India’s Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) formally approved the initiative in April 2024, along with some Rs15.8 billion ($180 million) in financial support. That includes some Rs5.5 billion in funding from the Indian air force.

The Indian air force plans to acquire 120 AMCA fighters, an increase from the initial requirement of 108 aircraft.

The design phase of the AMCA programme took place over a five-year period between December 2019 and June 2024. The preliminary design review was completed in November 2020, while the critical design review was concluded in December 2023. An Indian official with knowledge of the programme tells FlightGlobal the design of the fighter’s diverterless supersonic intake has been completed and validated.

The formal developmental effort will cover a period of 10 years, with the first aircraft projected for delivery in 2036. A total of five prototype aircraft will be built. The aircraft will be powered by two GE Aerospace F414 INS-6 engines.

In 2023, GE Aerospace signed a memorandum of understanding with India’s state-owned Hindustan Aeronautics outlining the local production of F414 turbofans, which will also power the HAL Tejas Mk2 Light Combat Aircraft.

The two manufacturers are still engaged in negotiations over the final terms of the F414 local production deal.