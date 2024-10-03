Lessor AerCap has entered into a lease agreement with Azerbaijan Airlines for six Airbus A320neo-family jets.

The aircraft, three A320neos and three A321neos, are scheduled for delivery in 2026, says AerCap.

“The signing of these six leases significantly expands our fleet replacement, in particular with the popular A321neo,” says Azerbaijan Airlines president Samir Rzayev.

“These aircraft are intended to meet the evolving needs of our passengers, providing them with maximum comfort and convenience, while also contributing to the expansion of our airline’s route network. We aim to create better travel opportunities and meet customer expectations by opening new destinations and improving service quality.”

Cirium fleets data shows that Azerbaijan Airlines has an in-service fleet of 29 aircraft. Its narrowbody fleet comprises 15 A320/A320neo-family jets, as well as a single Boeing 757-200.

Other in-service aircraft include five widebodies – three 767-300ERs and two 787-8s, as well as six Embraer 190s. It is also listed as operating a pair of Gulfstream G650 business jets.

The airline has orders for 28 aircraft: 20 A320neo-family jets and eight 787-9s. Stored aircraft include a pair of A340-500s, one 757-200, and two E190s.