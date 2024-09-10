Boeing in August delivered its highest monthly total of 737 Max jets to China since the Covid-19 pandemic overturned the airline industry.

The airframer said on 10 September that it handed over nine 737s to Chinese customers last month, the most since December 2019, when Boeing delivered 15 737s to China. The ramp-up follows a two-month delivery pause earlier this summer, prompted by Chinese aviation regulators’ concerns about the use of lithium batteries in cockpit-voice recorders.

In total, Boeing shipped 40 aircraft in August, compared with figures of 43 in July and 44 in June. The relatively steady period follows a first half of 2024 marred by a nearly catastrophic incident involving a 737 Max 9 operated by Alaska Airlines, a dramatic production slowdown and turnover among the company’s senior leadership.

Industry observers are watching for signs of a turnaround – or at least stability – as Boeing charts a course under new chief executive Kelly Ortberg. The airframer is also teetering on the brink of a potential work stoppage that could bring production to a grinding halt, however.

Boeing’s machinists’ union tentatively approved on 8 September a new four-year employment contract, but may yet vote to strike on 13 September if members are not satisfied with the terms offered by management.

August deliveries included 32 737 Max jets, with Ryanair leading the way with six aircraft, followed by Air India with four, and three each to Southwest Airlines, United Airlines, and Xiamen Airlines. Other Chinese customers to take aircraft last month included Shandong Airlines, China Southern Airlines, and Shenzhen Airlines.

On the widebody side, Boeing delivered four 787s, including one 787-9 to AerCap, one 787-10 to Air Lease Corp, one 787-8 to Air Tanzania and one 787-9 to Oman Air.

It also delivered one 767-300 to FedEx, and a trio of 777 Freighters – one to CMA CGM, one to Emirates and one to Lufthansa Cargo.

Boeing took orders for 22 new aircraft last month, while Air Europa cancelled an order for one 787. The company also moved three aircraft from the ASC 606 accounting bucket into its backlog, resulting in a monthly total of 24 net orders.

Boeing’s August orders included 20 737 Max jets for El Al and two for Boeing’s E-7 Airborne Early Warning and Control programme for the US Air Force.

During the eight months ended 31 August, Boeing handed over to customers 258 aircraft – 201 737s, 14 767s, 32 787s and 11 777s.

At the end of August, Boeing’s undelivered backlog stood at 5,490 jets, compared with 5,506 aircraft at the end of the prior month, including ASC 606 adjustment