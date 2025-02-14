JetBlue Airways reports that it takes roughly one year on average for its Pratt & Whitney (P&W) engines to return to service once taken off-wing for inspections and repairs. 

Long beset by double-digit numbers of grounded A321neos powered by PW1100G geared turbofan (GTF) engines, New York-based JetBlue shared insight into how long individual engines are held out of service in a 14 February filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. 

“The company currently expects each removed engine to take approximately 360 days to complete a shop visit and return to a serviceable condition,” JetBlue says. 

JetBlue-A220-Engine

Source: JetBlue Airways

JetBlue’s GTF-related aircraft groundings are expected to rise as the year progresses 

While other operators of affected Airbus narrowbodies have noted that P&W’s inspection process requires engines to be off-wing for months-long periods, JetBlue’s filing reveals the magnitude of the lost flying opportunities. 

Company executives warned during JetBlue’s most-recent earnings call that the worst of its GTF-related groundings are yet to come. 

Ursula Hurley, JetBlue’s chief financial officer, said the company anticipates “hitting peak AOG” [aircraft on ground] within the next “one to two years”. 

JetBlue says it averaged 11 narrowbody Airbus jets – including A321neos and A220-300s – grounded for engine inspections and repairs throughout 2024. 

The company expects its average number of grounded jets to rise into the “mid-to-high teens” this year, Hurley says, while the outlook for 2026 is unclear. 

P&W launched its GTF recall in July 2023 to inspect engines for potential defects involving parts made from powdered metal.

The inspections have proven massively disruptive for Airbus A320neo-family, A220 and Embraer E190-E2 operators worldwide. 

”As a result of these required inspections and other engine reliability deficiencies, as of December 31, 2024 we had 11 aircraft grounded due to lack of engine availability,” JetBlue says.

Howard Hardee is Americas aviation reporter for FlightGlobal.com and Flight International magazine, covering major and regional airlines in North America and low-emissions initiatives throughout the industry. He formerly covered politics for journalism nonprofit Wisconsin Watch and has written about science, music, travel and forestry as a freelancer for dozens of blogs, newspapers and magazines.View full Profile

More from Howard Hardee

Topics