New Delhi has signed off on a major upgrade and support package for its Sikorsky MH-60R naval warfare helicopters.

A letter of offer and acceptance for the five-year, Rs80 billion ($959 million) package was signed with the US government, according to India’s defence ministry.

“The sustainment support would significantly enhance the operational availability and maintainability of the technologically advanced, all-weather capable MH60R helicopters, which also have anti-submarine warfare capability, acquired through the US government,” says India’s defence ministry.

“In addition, the support would enable the operation of these helicopters from dispersed locations as well as ships, ensuring optimal performance during all their primary and secondary missions/roles.”

The deal was conducted under the US government’s Foreign Military Sales (FMS) programme.

In late 2024 the Defense Security Cooperation Agency detailed the FMS case for supporting India’s MH-60R fleet.

The package, then valued at $1.1 billion, included forward-looking infrared vision systems, external fuel tanks and 30 examples of the Multifunctional Information Distribution System-Joint Tactical Radio System – a jam-resistant data communications radio.

Unspecified munitions, spare parts and depot maintenance support were also covered.

Lockheed Martin’s Rotary and Mission Systems division, which includes MH-60R manufacturer Sikorsky, was named as the prime contractor for the deal.

FlightGlobal’s 2026 World Air Forces directory shows that the Indian navy has received 13 MH-60Rs from its total orderbook for 24.