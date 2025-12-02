The US government has cleared possible defence sales to Saudi Arabia related to its helicopter fleet, as it also clears a possible sustainment package to Bahrain for Lockheed Martin F-16 fighters.

The possible Saudi Arabian Foreign Military Sales (FMS) cases are each valued at $500 million, according to the US government’s Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA).

The first is an FMS Order II case, which would allow Riyadh to replenish helicopter spares through the US Department of War’s supply system.

The package covers spares for rotorcraft operated by Saudi forces. Types listed are the Boeing AH-64A/D/E Apache, CH-47F Chinook, Schweizer 333, and “aerial scout helicopters”. The scout helicopter reference likely covers MD Helicopters MD500s and AH-6Is operated by the Saudi Arabian National Guard.

The DSCA says that the proposed sale will help Riyadh maintain and operate its US-sourced helicopter fleet.

The other possible Saudi FMS sale covers training services for the AH-64E, CH-47F, the Airbus Helicopters UH-72A Lakota, and Sikorsky UH-60L/M Black Hawk.

“The proposed sale will enhance Saudi Arabia’s capability to meet current and future threats by providing initial through advanced aviation operator and maintainer training for the safe and professional operation of the [Royal Saudi Land Forces Aviation Corps] US-procured helicopter fleet,” says the DSCA.

The training will be conducted in the USA by the US Army.

Separately, the DSCA has announced a possible $445 million sustainment sale for Bahrain’s F-16s. It covers a broad range of components, spares, and other support.

Cirium, an aviation analytics company, shows that Bahrain has 34 F-16C/D fighters, with an additional three on order.

“The proposed sale will improve Bahrain’s capability to meet current and future threats by providing a credible force that can deter adversaries and provide the capability to participate in regional operations with the United States and other US partner nations,” says the DSCA.

“Bahrain will have no difficulty absorbing this equipment into its armed forces.”