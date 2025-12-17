The Indian navy has stood up its second squadron of Sikorsky MH-60R naval combat helicopters.

INAS 335 – the ‘Ospreys’ – will be based at INS Hansa near Goa, according to India’s defence ministry.

The milestone comes after the first squadron, INS 334 – the ‘Seahawks’ – was set up in Kerala in 2024.

In Indian service the helicopters serve several roles including anti-submarine warfare, anti-surface warfare, search and rescue, medical evacuation, and vertical replenishment.

“These helicopters will significantly augment the Indian navy’s integral aviation capabilities on the western seaboard,” says the ministry.

New Delhi recently signed up for a Rs80 billion ($959 million) support package for its MH-60RS aimed at enhancing availability and maintainability.

FlightGlobal’s 2026 World Air Forces directory shows that the Indian navy has received 13 MH-60Rs from its total orderbook for 24.