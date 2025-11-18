Archer will supply its propriety electric powertrain to third parties, staring with the planned Omen unmanned air vehicle (UAV) to be developed by Anduril and EDGE.

The Omen implementation will mark the first time Archer’s powertrain technology is being made available to a third party. The powertrain’s main application is Archer’s Midnight electronic vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft.

Archer says that offering the technology to third parties will add revenue streams.

“While most see our Midnight eVTOL as an aircraft, we view Midnight as a platform that plays host to a wide range of new and exciting aerospace technologies that will be leveraged way beyond our own aircraft,” says Archer chief executive Adam Goldstein.

“Our powertrain deal with Anduril is the first of what we expect to be many examples of this. For almost a year, we have worked closely with Anduril’s team as we advance our hybrid-electric aircraft project.”

Anduril’s senior vice president of engineering adds that the Archer powertrain will help Omen achieve the ranges, speed, and payload required of the system.

Prior to the Dubai air show, Anduril and EDGE announced a joint venture to develop and manufacture UAVs in the United Arab Emirates. The first of these will be the Omen, a vertical take-off and landing, Class 3-category ‘tail-sitter’ UAV.

The partnership – the EDGE Anduril Production Alliance – has secured a contract for 50 Omens from an undisclosed UAE customer, with a target to reach scale production by the end of 2028.

Omen will take off like a helicopter and fly like an aircraft and will carry payloads three to five times those of other Class three platforms.