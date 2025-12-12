Colombian investigators are probing a landing accident involving an Aerosucre Boeing 727-200 freighter at Barranquilla.

The aircraft had departed Barranquilla on 12 December but returned after “experiencing a failure” in its left-hand main landing-gear, according to the Colombian regulator Aerocivil.

Some 70min after take-off, much of it spent in a holding pattern, the trijet landed in darkness on runway 05 following an initial missed approach.

None of the crew members was injured, says Aerocivil. But the jet came to rest with its left wing in contact with the runway surface.

Barranquilla airport was closed temporarily while inspections were carried out for potential infrastructure damage – including runway lights – says the regulator.

Aerocivil identifies the 727 involved as HK-5216.

This is the same aircraft which was involved in a serious incident in November last year when, after a prolonged take-off from Bogota, it collided with the ILS localiser antenna 300m beyond the runway end, as well as pole in a parking lot.

Aerocivil says it has open an inquiry into the Barranquilla accident, to “determine the operational or technical conditions that caused [it]”.