UK investigators are probing an incident on Guernsey during which an ATR 72-500 executed a go-around after apparently breaching minima during an attempt to land in fog.

The aircraft – registered to Lithuanian carrier Jump Air – had been operating a service from Southampton on 12 August, on behalf of regional airline Aurigny.

Meteorological data from Guernsey airport shows that, at the time of the incident, around 09:45 local, fog and drizzle were present with visibility down to 300m.

The aircraft was conducting an approach to runway 27, although the type of approach has not been clarified.

French investigation authority BEA, citing its UK counterpart, states that the approach minima were “broken” in the fog, and the aircraft descended to 56ft above ground before the go-around.

BEA identifies the airframe as LY-JUP, originally delivered to Cabo Verde Airlines in 2007.

None of those on board the aircraft was injured.

The ATR appears to have subsequently operated to Guernsey on the same day, before being flown to Toulouse Francazal airport.

Some 30min before the event, an AvantiAir De Havilland Dash 8-400 (D-AASG), inbound from Birmingham, had diverted to Exeter at around 09:15 after several minutes’ holding over Guernsey.

Aurigny is using wet-leased Dash 8-400 capacity from German-based AvantiAir for a three-month period, from early August to early November, according to a notification from the UK Civil Aviation Authority.