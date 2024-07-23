Britten-Norman has demonstrated the performance of a BN2T-4S Islander fitted with a 5G antenna array, as part of project to develop a high-altitude connectivity platform.

The platform is intended for applications such as natural disaster management, to restore connectivity quickly if mobile network infrastructure has been destroyed or disrupted by earthquakes or flooding.

Telecoms developer Stratospheric Platforms has led the technology project, with Britten-Norman providing design and integration of the equipment for the demonstration flights.

Britten-Norman says it showed off installation of the 5G phased array antenna at its Solent airport facility near Portsmouth on 18 July, with a flight trial aimed at proving the turboprop could operate safely with the system fitted.

It says the flight test, supporting system certification, assessed aircraft handling under normal and emergency conditions.

Stratospheric Platforms disclosed last year that it would conduct tests with the Islander as part of an ambitious project to deliver an unmanned, liquid hydrogen-powered aircraft with a 56m wingspan and a week’s flight endurance.

“It’s always satisfying to deliver a safe and effective flight test programme, but the huge potential of [Stratospheric’s] system and the collaborative nature of the team made this one particularly exciting,” says Britten-Norman head of flight dynamics Garnet Ridgway. “The large and complex nature of the system places significant demands on the host aircraft.”

Ridgway says the trials have shown the Islander to be a “highly capable” testbed. The next phase will involve connection to a private UK 5G telecom network.

“Our commitment to delivering high-altitude, zero-carbon, long-endurance communication platforms will revolutionise how the world stays connected, especially in remote and underserved regions,” says Stratospheric Platforms chief Richard Deakin. “[This] flight test is an important step in the continuing validation of our technology breakthroughs.”