Emirates is moving into the aerospace manufacturing business after signing a memorandum of understanding with Safran Seats to establish a new production facility in Dubai.

Described as a “joint industrial co-operation”, the venture will initially focus on economy- and business-class seats for cabin retrofit projects, with ambitions to later add line-fit capabilities.

“This agreement with Safran marks a pivotal and strategic co-operation that establishes Dubai as an aerospace manufacturing hub,” says Emirates Group chairman and chief executive Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum.

“We’re bringing world-class seat production capabilities and supply chain to our doorstep, creating highly skilled jobs, and developing capabilities to support Emirates and produce seats for export to other carriers.”

Safran is aiming to have the facility at Al Maktoum International airport completed by the fourth quarter of 2027.