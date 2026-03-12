British Aerospace’s first flying 146 prototype faces an uncertain future after funding for its atmospheric laboratory work was withdrawn.

The jet – which carried out the maiden flight for the 146 programme in September 1981 – is used by the Facility for Airborne Atmospheric Measurements, located on the campus of Cranfield University.

It has been undergoing a mid-life upgrade intended to extend its operation to 2040. This six-year upgrade was due to be completed next year.

The aircraft is owned by the Natural Environment Research Council and UK Research and Innovation, operated by Airtask Group and modified by BAE Systems – the firm into which British Aerospace evolved.

But the prospects for the £49 million ($66 million) mid-life upgrade, and the aircraft overall, are unclear following a decision by the owners to withdraw UK’s Natural Environment Research Council (NERC) to stop funding the airborne laboratory.

The laboratory will “cease operations” at the end of the financial year, says the Facility for Airborne Atmospheric Measurements.

According to UK Research and Innovation, a review by NERC has found that the aircraft “no longer offers value for money to the public” owing to low planned utilisation combined with an unsustainable increase in costs.

Funding will be more effectively directed to new technologies including uncrewed aircraft and advanced sensors, it adds.

UK Research and Innovation had effectively become the sole user of the jet, after the UK Met Office ended a partnership with the facility in 2024.

It adds that the funding withdrawal will save £32 million over the spending review period, and avoid an additional £5 million in costs.

“Refocusing investment on cost-effective and sustainable remote and autonomous technologies will help UK scientists continue to innovate, to discover, and to deliver understanding that will improve people’s lives,” says NERC senior independent member Gideon Henderson.

The 146-300 aircraft (G-LUXE) has accumulated over 10,000h in flight time and could offer some 300h per year. But the jet, which has supported some 120 science projects, is unlikely to be used to its full extent.

NERC along with the 146’s operator – the National Centre for Atmospheric Science – and the University of Leeds, through which it is leased, will collective work on decommissioning the jet. UK Research and Innovation says “a number of options will be explored”.

The Facility for Airborne Atmospheric Measurements says “significant work” will be needed to understand the impact of the funding decision on its instruments, infrastructure and knowledge base.

“We are aware that this decision causes a lot of uncertainty among organisations contracted to deliver or support [the 146 mid-life upgrade],” it adds. “At this stage we need to work closely with [the airborne laboratory partners and staff] to navigate the closure process.”