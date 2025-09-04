Piaggio Aerospace has secured an order for a single P180 Avanti Evo from Italy’s Guardia di Finanza (GDF) agency, the first for the twin-turboprop since its acquisition earlier this year by Turkey’s Baykar Technologies.

Already operating a pair of P180 Avanti IIs, the GDF will use the new aircraft for tactical transport missions.

No delivery timeline or contract value have been disclosed.

It is the latest order for the P180 from the Italian state, which supported Piaggio through its protracted period of receivership with multiple commitments for both new aircraft and maintenance services for the country’s armed forces.

Triggered in late 2018 when then owner Mubadala withdrew support, the “extraordinary administration” – a form of business restructuring – ended in July with Baykar’s purchase of the airframer.

It has promised to reinvigorate the P180 line, building aircraft to the Evo+ standard, and use Piaggio’s industrial capabilities to produce a range of uncrewed air vehicles in Italy.

Part of the Ministry of Economy and Finance, the GDF investigates financial crime but also has certain border protection, anti-terror and anti-drug smuggling roles.

It operates a sizeable fleet of fixed- and rotary-wing aircraft including Leonardo Helicopters AW169s.