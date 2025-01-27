Turkish uncrewed air vehicle (UAV) specialist Baykar Technologies has moved a step closer to the acquisition of Italy’s Piaggio Aerospace with the signing of a preliminary contract for the transfer of assets.

Baykar was on 27 December 2024 selected as the preferred bidder for Piaggio by Italy’s Ministry of Enterprises and Made in Italy.

Comprising two businesses – Piaggio Aero Industries and Piaggio Aviation – the company has been in extraordinary administration since December 2018, when then-owner Mubadala pulled out.

Piaggio says its new owner will meet with trade union representatives in the coming weeks, during which “Baykar will present its plan for the relaunch of the business complexes of the two Italian companies”.

The acquisition is expected to close in the spring following the completion of several conditions, including authorisation from Italy’s Council of Ministers under the country’s ‘Golden Power’ law.

Based in Villanova d’Albenga in northern Italy, Piaggio has several contracts to support aircraft, including the P180 Avanti, operated by the nation’s armed forces.