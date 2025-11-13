Joby Aviation has performed the first flight of a hybrid-electric, autonomous vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) demonstrator.

Designed to offer increased range over a battery-powered design, the hybrid aircraft, called the S4-T, made its maiden sortie on 7 November from Joby’s facility in Marina, California. No details of the flight profile were immediately disclosed.

Joby sees the hybrid-electric VTOL aircraft – development of which was first revealed in August – as suitable for longer-range air taxi services, alongside defence applications.

It will continue ground and flight testing before taking part in operational demonstrations with US government customers next year, the company says.

Joby is working alongside defence contractor L3Harris to equip the platform to address military applications, including logistics, ‘loyal wingman’ operations and other support missions.

Founder and chief executive JoeBen Bevirt says the development of the autonomous, hybrid VTOL aircraft for defence customers will ultimately benefit the civil market, paving the way for services including “autonomous air operations in commercial airspace”.

Elsewhere, UK-based eVTOL developer Vertical Aerospace has begun transition flight testing, the fourth and final stage of its VX4 prototype flight-test programme.

An initial flight took place from its Kemble airfield base on 13 November, with test pilot Paul Stone taking the VX4 to 60kt (111km/h) with its propellers tilted halfway.

Vertical intends to complete a full transition flight before year-end.