United Aircraft has shown off a newly-built Tupolev Tu-214, the twinjet type which is part of the strategy to address Russian airline capacity demand.

The company says the aircraft “recently took off for the first time” from its manufacturing site in Kazan.

United Aircraft says the Tu-214 was built “entirely from domestic components” – complying with the Russian government’s import-substitution efforts.

It adds that the maiden flight “proceeded as planned” and lasted 1h 10min.

The aircraft, powered by Aviadvigatel PS-90 engines, appears to have flown subsequently from Kazan to Minsk on 17 December.

United Aircraft has not indicated the intended operator of the aircraft.

The twinjet – which appears to be registered RA-64536 – is reported to have originally been destined for Tatarstan-based UVT-Aero.

UVT-Aero, however, indicated it would focus on other types during recent fleet plan discussions with federal air transport regulator Rosaviatsia.

The carrier’s chief, Pyotr Trubaev, said it was examining the Ilyushin Il-114-300 – because it is “well suited” for Bugulma airport operations – and the import-substituted Yakovlev SJ-100, which would “take over” from its seven Bombardier CRJ200s.

Resurrection of Tu-214 production is intended to complement the development of the SJ-100, Il-114-300 and the Yakovlev MC-21.

But the extent of demand for the aircraft is unclear. Aeroflot Group had previously indicated it would take the type, before reportedly negotiating a switch to MC-21s, while state lessor GTLK signed for over 40 last year.

Russian carrier Red Wings has taken delivery of Tu-214s within the last two years but these have been aircraft brought out of storage and refurbished, rather than new-build airframes.