Russian carrier Ural Airlines is embarking on a programme to extend the operational life of its Airbus A320-family jets – claiming a first for the country.

Ural Airlines operates an all-Airbus single-aisle fleet which includes a few A321neos and A320neos but primarily features older variants.

The carrier says its “ambitious” programme aims to take the operational life of the family to more than 96,000h.

“There are currently no comparable comprehensive programmes in the country,” the airline says, adding that its maintenance centre will be “reaching a new level of technical independence”.

Ural Airlines says the project is a “logical continuation” of the centre’s work on the Airbus fleet.

Extensive work will commence in autumn this year and will involve disassembly and assessment of the airframe, repair and rebuilding.

“This invaluable practical experience will be a major step forward for the entire Russian aviation industry,” the carrier says.

With access to support for its Airbuses restricted by international sanctions, Ural Airlines has been expanding its own capabilities.

It established an A320 landing-gear maintenance facility in 2023 – which also offers third-party services, and will be extended to Boeing 737s – and the company is developing workshops for repair of other components including fuel, hydraulic and pneumatic systems.