Vertical Aerospace has unveiled Valo, the certification-intent version of its VX4 prototype, which features multiple updates, including aerodynamic improvements, over its predecessor.

UK-headquartered Vertical says the “advanced design” of the electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft has been shaped by the ongoing VX4 flight-test programme and customer feedback.

Valo incorporates a more aerodynamic airframe, alongside an updated wing and propeller architecture, the manufacturer says.

Besides a rounder and shorter nose than the VX4, the Valo’s wing curves downwards slightly at the tips, while the booms holding the electric propulsion units are notably more sculpted.

But the empennage and tail feature the most significant changes. The V-tail is retained but is markedly lower and gains a tail wheel, while the transition between the rear fuselage and tail is much smoother.

Vertical says Valo will launch in a premium four-seat cabin configuration, but notes that its “flexible design enables expansion to six seats”.

Unveiling its Flightpath 2030 business plan in November 2024, Vertical said the first upgrade to the eVTOL aircraft – presumed to be the higher-capacity cabin – would be available from 2030.

The Valo platform also supports emergency medical services, cargo missions and, in the future, defence, hybrid and autonomous variants, Vertical adds.

Customer feedback has also driven the incorporation of a large cargo hold – Vertical claims it is the largest in its class – capable of accommodating six cabin and six checked bags.

“With the launch of Valo, Vertical moves from prototype developer to aerospace manufacturer,” says Stuart Simpson, Vertical chief executive.

“Valo is the aircraft that turns electric flight into a commercial reality – clean, quiet, fast and engineered for everyday service.”

Meanwhile, Vertical is continuing the VX4’s flight-test programme from its Kemble airfield site in southwest England as it closes in on completing crucial piloted transition flights.

A second VX4 will join the test programme shortly before being fitted with a new hybrid powertrain next year.

But that will be the last VX4, with the manufacturer subsequently switching to the Valo, building seven units in the UK to support the certification programme; approval from the UK Civil Aviation Authority and European Union Aviation Safety Agency is targeted for 2028.