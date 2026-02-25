UK leisure carrier Jet2 sees profits on track with market expectations as it prepares for its major new base launch at London Gatwick this summer.

In a trading update released on 25 February ahead of the close of its current financial year on 31 March, Jet2 said it expects its operating profit to be in line with market expectations for a full-year EBIT of £439 million ($593 million).

The company says that since its last update, winter seat capacity has remained at 5.5 million seats – around 7.4% higher than the previous winter – and that average pricing has followed a similar trend to the summer.

Jet2 chief executive Steve Heapy says: “We are very pleased with how the 2026 financial year is concluding, and are excited about the commencement of operations at London Gatwick.”

The UK carrier in November announced plans to open a base at Gatwick on 26 March, stationing six aircraft at the London airport and opening nearly 30 routes for this summer season. Earlier this month Jet2 announced a 27% increase in its Gatwick capacity for the summer of 2027, citing strong demand.

Jet2 says its seat capacity this summer will be 8% higher than in 2025 and that capacity growth is concentrated on Gatwick and other recently established bases at Bournemouth and London Luton airports.

”For Summer 2026, we are satisfied with our bookings to date and remain committed to pricing that is attractive and represents real value to our customers,” says Heapy.

The airline, which began A321neo operations in May 2023, will take its fleet of the type to 31 this summer. These will form part of summer peak flying programme of 139 aircraft.