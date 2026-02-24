Israeli flag-carrier El Al is facing further financial pressure from the country’s competition regulator, which is considering imposing a fine over alleged exploitation of its position in the passenger aircraft hangar market.

The competition commission is looking to fine El Al around 110 million shekels ($35 million).

El Al says the commission is also arguing that the carrier is a “monopoly holder” in the Israeli market for aircraft handling hangars.

The airline states that it “completely disputes” the formal notification, including the claim that it has a monopolistic position.

El Al insists that it “acted lawfully” and will present its position in legal proceedings.

The commission is considering associated fines totalling 1 million shekels on two of the carrier’s personnel who were serving at the time – both of whom similarly reject the allegations.

El Al is already fighting a proposed fine of 122 million shekels from the commission over accusations that the airline charged excessive fares at a time of reduced competitor activity during the Gaza conflict.