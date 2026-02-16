German flag-carrier Lufthansa is making available most of the new business-class seats in its Boeing 787-9s, after a certification hold-up was overcome.

The airline says “nothing now stands in the way” of approval for 25 of the 28 Allegris business-class seats on the twinjet type.

Lufthansa has been flying the 787-9s with the Allegris cabin from Frankfurt since October last year.

Eight aircraft have been introduced at Frankfurt, with a total of 29 planned to be in service by the end of next year.

As a result of the approval progress Lufthansa has opened the 25 Allegris seats to its reservation engine and these can been booked for 15 April onwards.

The carrier is offering the seats on flights to Austin, Rio de Janeiro, Bogota, Cape Town, Shanghai, Hyderabad and Hong Kong – with further routes to New York JFK, Los Angeles, and Delhi following in June-July.

Lufthansa Airlines chief Jens Ritter says the “important milestone” means the carrier is able to offer Allegris to “significantly” more passengers.

Three seats in the second row of the cabin have yet to secure clearance.

Lufthansa has also been flying the Allegris seats on its Airbus A350-900s from Munich since summer 2024.