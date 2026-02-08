Saudi Arabian low-cost carrier Flynas is to establish a Syrian division, which will operate under the brand Flynas Syria.

The carrier says the new airline will commence operations in the fourth quarter of this year.

Flynas Syria will be owned by a joint venture, with 51% held by the Syrian general authority of civil aviation and Flynas holding the 49% balance.

According to Flynas, the airline will serve several destinations in the Middle East, Europe and Africa and enhance connectivity from Syria.

While details of the airline’s fleet have yet to emerge, Flynas is a strong Airbus customer with orders for 200 A320neos and A321neos – of which 61 have been delivered – plus 15 A330-900s.

The carrier already operates to Damascus from Riyadh, Jeddah and Dammam.

“All necessary licensing and operational procedures are currently being finalised in co-ordination with the relevant authorities,” says Flynas, stressing that the airline will comply with the “highest aviation safety and security requirements”.

Syrian general authority of civil aviation president Omar Hisham Al-Hosari says the joint-venture agreement is a “strategic step” within the broader effort to “rebuild and reshape” the country’s air transport sector, based on “modern economic and regulatory foundations”.

“This partnership also reflects the state’s orientation towards smart co-operation models with reliable regional partners, which ensures the transfer of expertise and the development of national competencies,” he adds.

Flynas chief Bander Almohanna says the Syrian venture is a “leap” in the airline’s “ambitious” growth strategy.

“It will positively impact the company’s financial performance and bolster investor confidence in our ability to create long-term value,” he adds.

“We are proud to bring our pioneering low-cost aviation experience to the Syrian market, establishing a world-class low-cost carrier that contributes to Syria’s regional and international connectivity.”

Almohanna states that Flynas is “working at an accelerated pace” to complete licensing procedures.

As part of the ceremony in Damascus, Saudi representatives also signed an agreement covering development and operation of Syrian airports in Aleppo.