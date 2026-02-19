Vietjet has signed an aircraft financing agreement with US-based Griffin Global Asset Management for six Boeing 737 Max 8 jets.

The deal is valued at around $965 million at list prices, states the low-cost operator, which has called the agreement a “significant step” in its strategy to “diversify international funding sources”.

The airline is taking delivery of new 737 Max 8s, which have initially been allocated to its Thailand unit Thai Vietjet.

The financing deal is part of a series of agreements Vietjet has signed with US partners, with a total value of around $6.3 billion. The signing took place on the sidelines of a state visit by Vietnam leader To Lam to the USA.

Vietjet also finalised its order with Pratt & Whitney for PW1100G engines that will power another 44 Airbus A320neo-family aircraft it has on order.

The engine selection was first announced at the Singapore Airshow in early February, and covers engines for for 24 A321neos and 20 A321XLRs. It is valued at $5.4 billion, states Vietjet.

The airline’s managing director Nguyen Thanh Son states: “These agreements…reflect Vietjet’s strong commitment to expanding the scale of international partnerships and developing a modern, sustainable fleet. They provide a solid foundation to enhance our financial strength, elevate operational standards, and support long-term growth for the aviation industry in Vietnam and globally.”