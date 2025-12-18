Europe’s business aviation convention EBACE has been pushed back a week following feedback from exhibitors and other stakeholders.

The European Business Aviation Association (EBAA), which has been trying to reinvent EBACE after its split last year with US-based counterpart NBAA, says the three-day event at Geneva’s Palexpo will now take place from 2 June.

After launching EBACE with the US business aviaition association in 2001, last May’s exhibition was the first run solely by EBAA. However, there was no static display and only one airframer – Leonardo Helicopters – exhibited.

This is something EBAA is keen to change in 2026 with prices for the outdoor aircraft display at around one fifth of the cost of previous EBACE editions, and “more aligned with the rates typically seen at regional shows rather than major international events”, it says.

EBAA had already announced a new format for the show, with exhibitors able to set up temporary hospitality structures on the static display next to Geneva airport for the first time, a separate entrance for VIP customers, and enhanced security measures. The latter was a particular concern for many OEMs. In 2023, environmental protestors breached a security fence, damaged aircraft, and caused the static display to shut for the day.

EBAA also plans to alternate the event between its traditional home of Geneva and other European cities.

Chief executive Stefan Benz says that holding EBACE in the first week of June in 2026 will “offer a better experience” as the updated dates are aligned more closely with the needs and requirements of our exhibitors [and] our visitors”.