Textron Aviation’s Cessna Citation Ascend has entered service, a milestone coming two-and-a-half years after the Wichita manufacturer revealed development of the update to its midsize jet.

The company on 31 December said it delivered the first Ascend to a retail customer, “marking the aircraft’s entry into service”.

The Federal Aviation Administration on 5 November certificated the Ascend, which is Textron Aviation’s latest variant of its Citation 560XL-series aircraft, of which the company has delivered more than 1,000 units since 2000.

The company does not specify the name of the customer and does not immediately respond to a request for comment.

It revealed development of the 12-passenger Ascend, powered by twin Pratt & Whitney Canada PW545D turbofans, in 2023, and the first production-conforming variant completed its maiden flight in 2024.

“The aircraft boasts an entirely new cockpit, improved performance and a luxurious flat-floor cabin,” Textron Aviation says.

The Ascend replaces the prior 560XL variant, the Citation XLS Gen2.

Textron Aviation equipped the Ascend with Garmin’s G5000 avionic package, replacing the XLS Gen2’s Collins Aerospace Pro Line 21 cockpit. The avionics are comprised of three 14in cockpit displays, dual flight-management systems, a synthetic vision system and autothrottle technology.

The Ascend has larger windows, 441kt (817km/h) maximum speed, range with four passengers of 1,940nm (3,593km) and a 408kg (900lb) full-fuel payload.