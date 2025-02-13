The United Arab Emirates’ EDGE has formed a new company tasked with developing “high-performance aero engines and complete propulsion systems”, with a particular early focus placed on the uncrewed aerial vehicle (UAV) sector.

Announced on 12 February, the establishment of Powertech “will strengthen EDGE’s portfolio by creating cross-complementary synergies, supporting the performance of EDGE’s UAVs and autonomous systems”, it says.

“The launch of Powertech represents a strategic move to enter the global propulsion market while enhancing EDGE’s capabilities across aerospace and autonomous systems,” says Khaled Al Zaabi, president of its Platforms & Systems unit.

“The new entity will play a key role in supporting the UAE’s industrial strategy while opening opportunities in local and international markets,” EDGE adds.

The company’s current UAV portfolio includes models such as the vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) Garmoosha and HT-100, and the fixed-wing Reach-series, while it is also exploring ‘loyal wingman’-type applications via the development of the jet-powered Jeniah.

Further details about Powertech’s early activities will be revealed during the 17-21 February IDEX defence exhibition in Abu Dhabi.

