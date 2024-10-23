Germany’s new Bombardier Global 6000-based Pegasus signals intelligence (SIGINT) aircraft has performed its first flight from the airframer’s site in Wichita, Kansas.

Equipped with prime contractor Hensoldt’s Kalætron Integral sensor suite, Berlin is acquiring three aircraft under a €1 billion ($1.1 billion) contract awarded in 2021.

Lufthasna Technik Defense will manage the systems integration and military approvals process at its site in Hamburg in northern Germany.

So far, Lufthansa Technik has completed its design activities for the integration of the mission system, the additional civil and military avionics systems, as well as the aircraft cabin.

Production of interior parts has also already started to ensure they are ready for installation when the aircraft arrives in Hamburg.

To house the SIGINT sensors, the Global 6000 has undergone “extensive structural modification work”, including the installation of pods underneath and on either side of the fuselage.

First flight took place at Bombardier Defense’s Wichita facility

Representatives from the German armed forces, Hensoldt, Lufthansa Technik and Bombardier Defense were on hand to witness the flight.

“This successful first flight is the result of the strong collaboration and shared knowledge between Hensoldt, Lufthansa Technik Defense, Bombardier Defense and our suppliers to get the modified, high-performing Global 6000 aircraft for the Pegasus program in the air,” says Steve Patrick, vice-president, Bombardier Defense.

“With flight testing regularly underway from Bombardier’s Wichita base, the aircraft continues to gather essential certification data to improve and perfect the platform before it moves to the next stage.”

Extensive structural modifications have been made to house Hensoldt SIGINT sensors

