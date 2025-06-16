US ultra-low-cost carrier Frontier Airlines has picked Pratt & Whitney GTF engines to power 91 more Airbus A321neos it has on order for delivery from the fourth quarter of next year.

The follow-on order takes the airline’s total commitment to 235 GTF-powered A320neo family aircraft, including already delivered aircraft.

Rick Deurloo, president of Commercial Engines, Pratt & Whitney, says: ”Four years ago, we welcomed Frontier Airlines to the Pratt & Whitney GTF family and this selection demonstrates the airline’s confidence in the GTF engine. With this latest order, Frontier will continue to realize the benefits of the most fuel-efficient engine for single-aisle aircraft, and we will continue to support Frontier and their operations in the coming decades.”

Frontier has been mostly spared from the challenges many other operators of GTF-powered A320neos have faced as the carrier’s aircraft were delivered almost entirely outside of the problematic production window that prompted P&W’s recall in September 2023.

Frontier chief executive Barry Biffle says: ”Our modern, highly fuel-efficient fleet is integral to The New Frontier, our customer-centric brand transformation that is proving affordable prices and an exceptional travel experience can fly hand in hand.”