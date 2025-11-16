A long-running territorial dispute between Japan and South Korea has resulted in the Republic of Korea Air Force’s Black Eagles display team missing the Dubai air show.

The team, which flies the Korea Aerospace Industries (KAI) T-50B advanced jet trainer, had been scheduled to refuel at Okinawa’s Naha air base on the first leg of their journey to Dubai, according to Japanese and South Korean media reports.

The appearance would have marked the Black Eagles’ first appearance at the Dubai show.

Earlier this month, however, Tokyo withdrew permission for the Naha refuelling stop. It was angered by a Black Eagles training session near Dokdo Island. While the islands are administered by South Korea, Tokyo also claims the island and islets around it.

Because an alternative refuelling stop could not be organised quickly, the team was forced to drop out of the show. FlightGlobal also saw no sign of the team at the show site on 16 November.

The non-appearance of the team also underlines the range limitations of the T-50/FA-50 family of advanced jet trainers and light attack jets. KAI is working on several ways of improving range, including the addition of an air-to-air refuelling probe for future FA-50s, the development of a larger external centreline tank, and the development of a single-seat version where the jet’s second crewmember is replaced by additional fuel.

South Korea has high hopes for the United Arab Emirates market. The UAE is evaluating KAI’s KF-21 fighter and in April the two countries signed a pact whereby the UAE can witness exercises involving the twin-engined type.

KAI also hopes to work with the UAE to develop the Next Generation Transport Aircraft, a twin-turbofan tactical transport formerly designated the MC-X.

At the 2023 Dubai air show, KAI brought the KUH-1 Surion utility helicopter and Light Attack Helicopter, marking the types’ first international appearance outside South Korea. The Surion also performed in the flying display.