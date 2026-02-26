New low-drag fuel tanks developed by defence manufacturer Lockheed Martin will offer extended range to company’s iconic F-22 Raptor air superiority fighter, without compromising stealthiness or aerodynamic performance.

Lockheed tells FlightGlobal that it has now begun production on the new tanks after completing “significant” flight testing on the project, which has been teased for several years.

The external reservoirs are meant to replace the F-22’s current wing-mounted drop tanks, which offer an increased operating radius, but significantly impact the stealth jet’s radar cross section and its ability to perform the mind-bending aerobatic manoeuvres for which the Raptor is famous.

A model of the new low-observable, low-drag fuel tanks was on display at Lockheed’s pavilion at the 2026 Air & Space Forces Association Warfare Symposium in Denver, Colorado this week.

While Raptor pilots would have to discard the current drop tanks to ensure maximum combat performance and survivability, Lockheed tells FlightGlobal that the new tanks are designed to stay on the wing, even in a combat scenario.

“These can go into combat,” says Katie Ciccarino, vice-president of Lockheed’s F-22 programme.

“They are droppable if they need to be,” she adds. “But the idea would be not to drop them, and to retain them throughout whatever the pilot is doing and then coming home and being able to use them again.”

That is a significant departure from the F-22’s current external tanks, which are mainly used to support long-range ferry flights.

Recent video circulating on social media shows a flight of drop tank-equipped F-22s departing from the US-run base at RAF Lakenheath in the UK – presumably headed toward the Middle East as part of Washington’s build-up in the region.

Both the current generation of external tanks and the new low-drag versions offer the F-22 an extra 850nm (1,570km) of range, according to Lockheed.

Air force figures list the unrefuelled combat radius of the F-22 as being 590nm.

In addition to the new fuel tanks, Lockheed is also developing a wing-mounted sensor pod for the F-22 that will similarly preserve the jet’s radar signature and flight performance traits.

The model on display in Denver indicates the sensor pods would be situated outboard of the fuel tanks, which appear to be mounted in the same position as the current F-22 drop tanks.

Ciccarino says both the sensor pods and fuel tanks are part of a new “Raptor 2.0” configuration that Lockheed is now developing for the US Air Force (USAF), which is the sole global operator of the F-22 with 184 examples in service, according to fleets data from aviation analytics company Cirium.

The USAF needs to keep that limited fleet of Raptors ready to fight against an array of increasingly modern threats, as the service waits for the new sixth-generation Boeing F-47 to come on line.

China is delivering between 100 and 150 fifth-generation Chengdu J-20s per year, according to open source analysis presented at the Warfare Symposium. The J-20 is billed as China’s answer to the venerable F-22, which entered US service in 2005.

Russia is also engaged in more limited production of its fifth-generation Sukhoi Su-57, which is Moscow’s response to the F-22.

Pentagon budget documents indicate the Raptor will continue in frontline service in some form until at least the 2040s.

The F-22 will be the first platform in the USAF inventory to be integrated with the new generation of autonomous Collaborative Combat Aircraft fighters currently in development.

Demonstrations earlier this month saw an F-22 take control of a General Atomics Aeronautical Systems MQ-20 and issue task orders to the uncrewed jet while in flight. Ciccarino says that feat was accomplished using only the existing hardware onboard the Raptor, with the only addition being a cockpit tablet to allow the pilot to interface with the uncrewed wingman.

Under operational conditions, the F-22 flies with strict controls on electromagnetic spectrum emissions meant to preserve the jet’s stealthy profile. Those restrictions are so stringent that the F-22 has traditionally had only limited ability to communicate even with other friendly aircraft, particularly when it comes to data transmission.

Despite those limitations, Ciccarino says Lockheed and General Atomics were still able to establish communication between the MQ-20 and F-22 without compromising the latter’s observability signature.

“Everything we do, we want to minimise the impact to the signature,” she says of the entire portfolio of F-22 modernisation projects.

Air force budget documents from fiscal year 2026 lay out plans to increase compatibility between the F-22 and the Link 16 data communication system that is a standard feature on other US and NATO aircraft.

Notably, funds from that project are approved to support CCA integration efforts for the F-22.

Lockheed is already under contract with the USAF to deliver the new low-drag fuel tanks for all Block 30/35 aircraft, with the company in the process of standing up a production line, according to Ciccarino.

“They’ll be rolling out here in the near future,” she says.

Contracts have also been issued for the new sensor pods, which Ciccarino says are still undergoing flight testing.

Block 30/35 aircraft are the so-called “combat-coded” F-22s, featuring an improved Northrop Grumman APG-77 radar, air-to-ground capability, compatibility with additional air-to-air weapons, and the addition of an Automatic Ground Collision Avoidance System.

Of the 184 aircraft that make up the full F-22 fleet, only around 150 have been upgraded to the Block 30/35 standard for full combat duty. The rest are older Block 20 aircraft, which are used for training and test purposes.

The air force has repeatedly sought to retire the Block 20 jets, but has been rebuffed by Congress.

Last year, Lockheed received a separate $270 million contract from the air force to upgrade the F-22 fleet with a passive threat detection system based on the company’s Tactical Infrared Search and Track (TacIRST) system.

Dubbed the Infrared Defensive System, it will use a distributed network of sensor heads embedded in the fuselage to passively identify and track airborne objects via heat signature.

