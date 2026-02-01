The Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) will perform a unique aerial display at this year’s Singapore air show, combining a Boeing AH-64D Apache attack helicopter and Lockheed Martin F-16C fighter.

The display involves 17 distinct manoeuvres, according to Singapore’s defence ministry.

The pairing of a high-performance fighter with a helicopter serves to highlight the vast differences in the handling of two very different combat platforms. The display also requires focused situational awareness on the part of both pilots.

Moreover, the stall speed of the F-16 is around the maximum speed of the Apache.

A notable element of the display is the Split Fangs, where the aircraft fly in close lateral formation at a synchronised speed of 130kt (241km/h). This requires the F-16C to maintain a high angle of attack to avoid stalling while the Apache pushes its maximum forward velocity. Following this, the jet executes a high-g “slingshot” orbit around the helicopter.

In the Double Helix, the Apache enters a spiralling descent while releasing magnesium flares. The F-16C simultaneously corkscrews around the helicopter’s flight path, creating a dual-layered spiral of smoke and fire.

The display concludes with the Apache’s nose-down salute as the F-16C performs a vertical climb.

The RSAF has previously paired different aircraft types at the show, including an F-15SG/Apache combination in 2024 and an F-15SG/F-16C pairing in 2018.