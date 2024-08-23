BOC Aviation has entered a sale and leaseback transaction with low-cost carrier Frontier Airlines covering 15 Airbus A320neos.

The aircraft are set for delivery in 2025-2026, according to the Singapore-based lessor.

“We are excited to be working again with long-time customer Frontier, which is the largest A320neo operator in the United States,” says BOC Aviation chief executive Steven Townend.

“This transaction leverages our strong available liquidity and builds on our solid existing pipeline of aircraft scheduled for delivery beyond 2024, as we expand both our revenue base and our fleet of latest generation aircraft.”

Cirium fleets data indicates that Frontier Airlines has 197 A320neo family jets on order.

According to BOC Aviation, the lessor owns, manages, and has orders for 680 aircraft. As of 30 June, it had leased aircraft to 93 airlines in 47 countries.