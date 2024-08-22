US carrier Atlas Air anticipates soon adding a trio of Boeing 747-8 Freighters to its fleet of widebody cargo jets.

New York-based Atlas said on 22 August that three 747s – secured on long-term lease finances agreements with lessor BOC Aviation – are expected to enter revenue service “late in the third quarter”.

“Atlas is the world’s largest operator of 747 Freighters, and we are thrilled to expand our widebody fleet with these three 747-8Fs, following the four 747-400Fs we acquired and placed with customers under long-term agreements earlier this year,” says Michael Steen, chief executive of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings.

Steen adds that Atlas values the payload capacity and “unique nose-loading capability” of its 747s.

Atlas has a stable of 65 747s, including 17 747-8Fs.

The 747-8F offers the “largest payload capacity on the market”, according to Atlas, ”with a 20% increase in payload capacity over the 747-400F, along with 25% more capacity than the 777-200LRF”.

“Demand remains strong for dedicated large widebody freighters, and with our robust pipeline, we will place these planes with customers under attractive long-term agreements,” Steen says of the incoming 747s.

In January 2023, Atlas took delivery of the final 747 to come off Boeing’s production line in Everett, Washington.