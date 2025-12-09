The Boeing MQ-28A Ghost Bat collaborative combat aircraft (CCA) has destroyed a targeted drone in an air-to-air weapons tests, as Australia announces plans to develop it as an operational asset.

During an 8 December test an MQ-28A flying from Australia’s secretive Woomera test range destroyed a Phoenix aerial target with a Raytheon AIM-120 Advanced Medium Range Air-to-Air Missile (AMRAAM), says Australia’s Department of Defence.

Imagery from the work shows the AMRAAM on a pylon under the left side of the CCA’s fuselage, and its clean launch and ignition.

The DoD says that the MQ-28A was operating as a loyal wingman to a Boeing E-7A Wedgetail airborne early warning and control aircraft and an F/A-18F Super Hornet fighter during the test. It did not disclose specifics about the Ghost Bat’s sensor payload, or the range at which the test was conducted.

Boeing has previously said that the test would also see the MQ-28A cued to the target with data from another platform. Acting autonomously, the MQ-28A would find the target, fix it, track it, and target it.

The successful test sees the MQ-28A achieve an objective set out by Boeing defence chief Steve Parker in March, when he created a stir at the Avalon air show by announcing plans for the test.

Perhaps more significantly, the DoD will invest A$1.4 billion ($928 million) to transition the MQ-28A, a joint programme between Boeing Defence Australia and the RAAF, into a “fully operational war fighting asset.”

The funding covers six operational Block 2 examples of the MQ-28A. In addition, an “enhanced Block 3” prototype will be developed. This will set the stage for an operational capability within the RAAF.

The eight Block 1 versions of the MQ-28A are developmental test assets, whereas the Block 2 aircraft will be operational test assets, equipped with the systems necessary for military operations, including a new global positioning system/inertial navigation system.

Block 2 jets will be basically identical although they will dispense with the Block 1s dogtooth wing. Internally the new aircraft will have wiring modifications and other changes to improve maintainability.

The Block 2 aircraft will demonstrate the ability to swap different modular payloads on and off the nose. Block 3 aircraft will be produced at a new facility that Boeing is building in the Wellcamp Aerospace and Defence Precinct to the west of Brisbane.

“The Ghost Bat transforms a single fighter jet into a formidable team—capable not only of surveillance but also of engaging adversaries,” says Australia’s Minister for Defence Industry Pat Conroy.

“This delivers a vital layer of protection for our aviators who remain our most valuable asset. The MQ-28A program is also building a stronger sovereign defence industry and increasing Australia’s resilience with over 70 per cent of this investment remaining on our shores, providing high-tech, high-paying jobs for Australians.”