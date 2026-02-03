The Pentagon has taken steps to boost long-range strike capabilities with a US Marine Corps missile contract and a US Air Force air-launched cruise missile test.

On 30 January the US Navy has awarded a contract worth $86.2 million to L3Harris covering the Precision Attack Strike Munition (PASM), according to the Naval Air Systems Command (NAVAIR).

LRAM

Source: Naval Air Systems Command

An AH-1Z equipped with two LRAMs

“PASM will provide the Marine Corps with a cost-effective, longer-range, precision weapon that can deliver diverse effects (kinetic or non—kinetic) from [Bell] AH-1Z aircraft in land and sea-based environments,” says NAVAIR.

The contract award follows tests in recent years that proved the technology under the Long-Range Attack Munition (LRAM) effort.

Secrecy shrouds the project, but the weapon is apparently based on an undisclosed USAF programme. With a reported range of 130nm (241km), the missile could greatly expand the AH-1Z’s strike radius.

The contract was awarded under an Other Transaction Agreement/Authority – or OTA – that allowed for a streamlined development process.

In a separate 30 January announcement, the USAF said it had conducted a live-warhead test of the developmental Extended Range Attack Munition (ERAM) on 21 January 2025, just 16 months after the launch of the programme.

ERAM test

Source: US Air Force

The successful ERAM warhead test

The focus of the ERAM test was to generate data for the programme.

“ERAM is a next-generation, air-launched cruise missile designed to provide affordable mass to the fight,” says the USAF.

“It delivers a precision-guided, stand-off capability against high-value fixed targets, meeting a critical operational need by providing a long-range, cost-effective strike capability that can be rapidly producible in large numbers to bolster U.S. deterrence.”