United Airlines expects to take deliveries of 20 Boeing 787 aircraft this year, which is claims would be the most widebody aircraft delivered to a US passenger carrier since 1988.

“United plans to use these new aircraft to profitably expand its network, including its industry-leading international routes and growing domestic network,” the carrier said on 20 January.

Comparing United’s 2026 widebody delivery schedule to the late 1980s may appear arbitrary. But it is relevant because major US carriers were still growing their widebody fleets with 747-400s, 767s and 777s and MD-11s throughout that era.

Widebody fleet renewal has progressed more gradually in intervening years – with narrowbodies dominating new aircraft orders – though US carriers have recently shown resurgent interest in international flying.

United has aggressively grown its long-haul operations since the Covid-19 pandemic, averaging more than 300 daily widebody departures in 2025.

The Chicago-based carrier holds orders with Boeing for 140 787-9s and -10s, according to aviation analytics firm Cirium. More than 80 Dreamliners are carrying passengers for United.

United also expects to take deliveries of more than 100 narrowbody aircraft in 2026.

Last year, the carrier joined American Airlines as the first global carriers to boast 1,000-aircraft-strong mainline fleets. United has boasted of operating the world’s largest fleet.