Chinese national airframer AVIC is conducting tests with two new electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft, as EHang’s EH216-S makes its first flight in Mexico.

Research and development for the AR-E300 started in the spring of 2023, according to Wu Ximing, a rotorcraft researcher at AVIC, in an interview with the official China Daily mouthpiece.

The prototype of the single-seat AR-E300, which has six rotors in a shroud above a single-seat cockpit, had its first flight in during the summer of 2024.

Design for the larger AR-E3000 - which was unveiled during November 2024’s Airshow China in Zhuhai - commenced in mid-2024.

The AR-E3000 is a considerably larger aircraft than the AR-E300 and resembles a conventional aircraft, including a V-tail. The aircraft features four large rotors mounted on a conventional wing. The rotors swivel upwards to provide vertical lift.

The AR-E3000 will have its maiden flight by the end of 2025, says Wu.

Work on both aircraft is taking place at the China Helicopter Research and Development Institute, which is located in Jingdezhen, Jiangxi province.

“We hope that they can obtain the type and production certificates within two to three years, but it depends largely on the certification process,” says Wu.

Separately, the EH216-S eVTOL conducted a first flight in Mexico, the latest in a series of demonstration flights outside of China. EHang claims that the type has made demonstrations in 19 countries.

EHang says that urban air mobility (UAM) is especially relevant for Mexico given the country’s big cities, large tourism sector, and manufacturing capabilities.

The flight was organised in conjunction with EHang’s local partner, Air Mobility, and Mexico’s Federal Civil Aviation Agency (AFAC), which awarded the type a special airworthiness certificate.

“At Air Mobility, we are dedicated to bringing innovative and sustainable advanced air mobility solutions to the people in Mexico,” says company chief executive Christina Lara.

“We are thrilled to collaborate with EHang, the global leader in UAM, and work closely with AFAC to achieve this successful first flight. This is a significant step in realizing our vision of sustainable, safe, and efficient air mobility in Mexico.”