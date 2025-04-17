US carrier Breeze Airways confirms it is using former EgyptAir Airbus A220s to support its newer airframes of the type in its fleet.

The airline commenced services in mid-2021 – initially with Embraer E-Jets – before introducing its first leased A220-300 later that year.

Breeze has 90 A220s on order of which 34 had been delivered by the end of March this year.

Some of its aircraft are leased from Florida-based lessor Azorra, which has orders for 22 A220-300s. It supplied the first of these 22 jets to Breeze in May last year, bringing the carrier’s fleet at the time to 24.

Azorra also picked up EgyptAir’s entire fleet of 12 of the type, and three of them – MSNs 55058, 55060 and 55062 – carry registrations consistent with the Breeze fleet. The US FAA lists them as being owned by a Delaware trust.

A spokesman for Breeze says none of the former EgyptAir aircraft are being used for scheduled service.

“They have been parked to support our fleet with spare engines as needed,” he adds.

All A220s are fitted with Pratt & Whitney PW1500G engines.

Breeze is among the largest customers for the A220, with the same number on order as Air Baltic and behind only JetBlue Airways and Delta Air Lines with 100 each.

Delta’s fleet is similarly being supported by one of the ex-EgyptAir jets acquired by Azorra, which is being torn down to provide components and engines through the US carrier’s Delta Materials Services arm.

FlightGlobal has sought comment from Azorra.