Aviation training provider CAE is to deploy Asia-Pacific’s first Boeing 777X full-flight simulator in Singapore, ahead of the widebody-twin’s eventual service entry.

The 7000XR full-flight simulator is being installed at the Singapore-CAE Flight Training centre and will be ready to welcome its first crews later this year.

CAE president of civil aviation Alexandre Prevost states: “With this simulator in Singapore, we are providing the training infrastructure where it is needed most, at the crossroads of Asia-Pacific aviation. This will allow airlines to train their 777X pilots within their region.”

Multiple carriers in the Asia-Pacific have ordered the 777X, including Singapore Airlines, Cathay Pacific, All Nippon Airways and Air India. Service entry is scheduled for 2027.

Prevost adds: “Being the first training provider of 777X in Asia Pacific is a landmark for us and for Singapore as an aviation hub. This simulator gives airlines in the region a practical option to train their pilots closer to home, at a time when fleet renewal and growth are driving demand for widebody training.”