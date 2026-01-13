China has completed the maiden flight of the Tianma-1000, the country’s first mid-altitude, unmanned cargo aircraft.

The aircraft – developed by state-owned defence firm China North Industries Group – can serve multiple roles, including emergency response and logistics services.

It has a maximum operating range of 972nm (1,800km), with a payload of up to 1t. The Tianma-1000 also has an operating altitude of up to 8,000m and can take off and land on very short runways of less than 200m.

China North Industries adds that the Tianma-1000 can operate to and from high-altitude airports, making it a safer logistics option compared to traditional transport vehicles. The aircraft is also capable of autonomously loading and unloading cargo, the company states.

The Tianma-1000’s maiden sortie took place on 11 January at an unnamed test site in China’s Hebei province.

China North Industries did not disclose if there were any customers for the aircraft, or when it expects the Tianma-1000 to enter commercial service.