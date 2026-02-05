Joint venture Embraer-CAE Training Services (ECTS) has purchased its first full‑flight simulator (FFS) dedicated to training pilots for Eve Air Mobility.

A CAE 3000-series unit, the simulator will be the first device delivered to ECTS following its selection in October 2024 as Eve’s training provider.

It will be operated by ECTS to deliver training to Eve and its customers as the manufacturer brings its electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft to market.

The FFS will also play a critical role in the certification process for Eve’s eVTOL aircraft, CAE adds.

“As development at Eve Air Mobility progresses, high‑fidelity simulation is key to training the first wave of pilots and ensuring a safe entry into service of this new aircraft,” says Alexandre Prevost, president, civil aviation at CAE and ECTS board member.

“This simulator is a critical investment in ensuring Eve pilots receive world-class training as we advance toward commercial operations,” says Luiz Mauad, vice-president, customer services at Eve Air Mobility.

Eve expects to achieve certification and service entry in 2027 following a flight-test campaign involving six aircraft.