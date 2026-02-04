Eve Air Mobility has secured new orders for its in-development electric air taxi, as the company progresses with the aircraft’s flight-test programme.

Last December, Embraer spin-out Eve completed the maiden sortie of an “engineering prototype” of its aircraft, and this year it intends to log 300 flights.

“We are flying this aircraft almost every day. Sometimes two times per day,” Eve vice-president of customer service Luiz Mauad said on 4 February at the Singapore air show.

Next year, Eve plans to complete 300 test flights using a fleet that will include another six aircraft, all of them production-conforming examples.

“We are flying this plane to make sure we are testing the right points to validate several models,” Mauad adds. “The test campaign is moving very steadily and flawlessly.”

Eve has also signed up AirX as a customer, with the Japanese company placing orders for two of Eve’s aircraft and taking options for another 48. AirX operates a platform facilitating helicopter charters and is seeking to enter the electric air taxi market.