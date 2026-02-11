United Aircraft is conducting ground-testing of the Ilyushin Il-114-300 at Yakutsk airport to assess operational capabilities in extreme conditions.

The test are taking place in mid-February when the temperature at the Siberian airport is typically minus 35-45°C.

Ilyushin specialists are seeking the “lowest possible” temperatures for the tests, says United Aircraft, corresponding to those which would be expected while flying in northern Russia.

Il-114-300-c-Yakutsk airport

Source: Yakutsk airport

Yakutsk will subject the Il-114-300 to temperatures of around minus 40°C

Yakutsk airport’s operator says the Il-114-300 is the “answer to the need for a reliable aircraft” to maintain connectivity.

It states that the turboprop – designed to replace older Antonov An-24s as well as foreign-built models such as the ATR 72 – is “set to become the backbone” of Russian regional aviation.

Certification of the 68-seat twin-engined aircraft is still progressing. The Il-114-300 prototype began flight tests in December 2020, while flights with the second and third airframes started in March 2024 and March 2025.

