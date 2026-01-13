Spain’s ITP Aero is ramping up production at its UK site of combustors for Pratt & Whitney PW1500G/1900G engines having shipped the first unit in late December.

That delivery marks a significant milestone for the unit, based in Hucknall in the English Midlands, which has previously only supplied combustors to Rolls-Royce, its former owner.

ITP Aero acquired the Hucknall operation from Rolls-Royce in 2021, prior to its own divestment by the UK engine maker the following year.

Speaking to FlightGlobal, Mikel Lantero, executive vice-president, civil business at ITP Aero, says the diversification builds on the company’s “expertise and technology to support the latest generation of narrowbody engines”.

“Combustors are key components with a lot of technology capability required. We are one of the few companies actually able to make full combustors for the latest generation of engines.”

Rated at 24,000lb (106kN)-thrust, the PW1500G powers the Airbus A220 while the PW1900G equips Embraer’s E190-E2 and E195-E2.

Lantero sees ITP Aero producing around 100 combustors for those geared turbofan (GTF) engines this year as output ramps up, with future volumes dependent on demand for the two aircraft programmes.

ITP Aero is already a risk and revenue sharing partner on the PW1000G geared turbofan programme and provides overhaul services as part of P&W’s GTF MRO network.

While the new combustor work will provide a financial benefit, Lantero says of greater importance to the company is “expanding our capabilities to the latest generation of narrowbody turbofan engines”.

In order to meet P&W’s “rigorous quality and performance standards”, ITP Aero has undertaken ”substantial development” of the Hucknall site, it says.