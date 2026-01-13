Boeing ended 2025 on a high note, with its production lines churning out jets at rates not matched in years and with soaring demand for types like the 737 Max and 787.

Customers last year ordered 1,175 Boeing jets, more than double the number of deals secured by the airframer in 2024 – gains coming as President Donald Trump used Boeing orders as leverage during economic negotiations with US trading partners.

By comparison, Airbus landed orders for 1,000 jets last year.

Boeing’s 1,175 commitments included 381 787s, up from just 63 in 2024. It is also the highest annual order total for the widebody twin since 2007, when the manufacturer rolled out the first assembled 787.

Customers also signed for 601 737s (versus 417 in 2024), 15 767s (23) and 178 777s and 777X (66), Boeing said on 13 January. The company in 2025 also logged 100 cancellations.

The manufacturer is quick to point to the efficiency and performance of its jets as factors driving recent sales successes, but Boeing no doubt also has President Trump to thank.

After taking office in January, the US president set out to rewrite trade deals. Those negotiations repeatedly coincided with Boeing landing substantial firm orders and other commitments, including from countries like Bahrain, Indonesia, Japan, Kazakhstan, Malaysia, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Korea, Tajikistan, Thailand, Uzbekistan and Vietnam.

As all those orders came in, Boeing made progress shoring up its supply chain, addressing production quality problems and ramping output.

Last year, the US company delivered 600 aircraft, up from 348 in 2024 and more than in any year since 2018 – the year of the first of two 737 Max crashes that led to its grounding in 2019. Airbus, meanwhile, shipped 793 jets last year.

Critically, Boeing accelerated its 737 delivery pace, clearing its inventory of undelivered jets and generating badly needed cash.

Boeing handed over 447 of the narrowbodies in 2025, or 37 monthly on average. By comparison, in 2024 it delivered 265 737s, or 22 monthly.

Boeing’s 2025 deliveries also included 30 767s (against 18 in 2024), 35 777s (14) and 88 787s (51).

The company ended 2025 with 6,130 jets in its backlog, up from 5,557 one year prior.