The Federal Aviation Administration has taken action after learning that cargo track fittings in some Boeing 767-300 Freighters were not manufactured using approved materials and could therefore be subject to failure.

The agency addresses the concern in a newly proposed rule that would require operators to inspect and replace some of the fittings.

“The FAA has received a report of a supplier notice of escapement documenting that some titanium cargo track crown fittings had suspect material certifications,” says the agency’s proposal, published in the USA’s regulations database on 17 February. “The supplier did not have correct material records to make sure that type design specified material was used.”

The issue could result in “uncommanded movement of the cargo pallet and subsequent damage to critical systems located in the sidewall or ceiling area of the main cargo capacity”, the FAA warns.

The proposal cites possible “inability of a principle structural element to sustain limit loads, which would significantly affect the controllability of the airplane”.

Boeing sought to address the concern by issuing an Alert Requirements Bulletin in October 2025. That document calls on operators to complete x-ray fluorescent spectrometer inspections of the fittings, to identify the material from which they were produced. The bulletin instructs airlines to replace non-compliant fittings.

The FAA is now set to mandate those actions with its proposed AD, which would apply to 43 US-registered 767-300Fs. The agency is accepting public comments through 3 April.

Airlines globally operate 502 767-300Fs, including 348 in the fleets of US carriers, according to fleet data provider Cirium.